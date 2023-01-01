Basilica di Sant’Antonino

Named after Sorrento's patron saint, the town's oldest church barely looks like a church at all from the outside. The interior paints a more ecclesial picture with its Roman artefacts, dark medieval paintings, gilded ceiling, and the oddity of two whale ribs in the lobby by the front door. Apparently, the much-loved saint performed numerous miracles, including one in which he rescued a child from a whale’s stomach. The saint’s bones lie beneath the baroque interior in an 18th-century crypt.

The crypt also contains hundreds of silver medallions, many of them votives from shipwrecked sailors.