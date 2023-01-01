Casa Grande Correale

Although Sorrento's noble Correale family reputedly owned a house on this very site in the 15th century, the current palazzo (mansion) dates from the 18th century. It's a fact confirmed by the cartouche above the portal, inscribed with the date 1768. The elegant Neapolitan-style portal is constructed of volcanic piperno stone. The Correale coat of arms lies beyond, as does a light-filled courtyard adorned with a stunning (albeit poorly maintained) majolica-tile mural depicting classical architectural motifs and bucolic scenes.