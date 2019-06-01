Sorrento's cathedral features a striking exterior fresco, a triple-tiered bell tower, four classical columns and an elegant majolica clock. Inside, take note of the marble bishop’s throne (1573), as well as both the wooden choir stalls and stations of the cross, decorated in the local intarsio (marquetry) style. Although the cathedral’s original structure dates from the 15th century, the building has been altered several times, most recently in the early 20th century when the current facade was added.