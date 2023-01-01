Museo Bottega della Tarsia Lignea

Since the 18th century, Sorrento has been famous for its intarsio (marquetry) furniture, made with elaborately designed inlaid wood. Some wonderful historical examples can be found in this museum, many of them etched in the once fashionable picaresque style. The museum, housed in an 18th-century palace complete with beautiful frescoes, also has an interesting collection of paintings, prints and photographs depicting the town and the surrounding area in the 19th century.

If you’re interested in purchasing a new intarsio piece, visit Gargiulo & Jannuzzi, one of the longest-established specialist shops in town; it is happy to ship.