Chiesa & Chiostro di San Francesco

Located next to the Villa Comunale Park, this church is best known for the peaceful 14th-century cloister abutting it, which is accessible via a small door from the church. The courtyard features an Arabic portico and interlaced arches supported by octagonal pillars. Replete with bougainvillea and birdsong, they're built on the ruins of a 7th-century monastery. Upstairs in the Sorrento International Photo School, the Gallery Celentano exhibits black-and-white photographs of Italian life and landscapes by contemporary local photographer Raffaele Celentano.

The cloisters host classical-music concerts in the summer.