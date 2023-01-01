A major hub for shops, restaurants and bars, recently pedestrianised Corso Italia is the main thoroughfare shooting east-west through the bustling centro storico. Duck into the side streets to the north and you'll find narrow lanes flanked by traditional green-shuttered buildings, interspersed with the occasional palazzo (mansion), piazza or church. Souvenir and antiques shops, fashion boutiques, trattorias and some fine old buildings also jostle for space in this grid of cobbled backstreets.