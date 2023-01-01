Gallery Celentano

From the Chiostro di San Francesco, stairs lead up to this gallery, which showcases the evocative photography of Raffaele Celentano, a contemporary photographer who spends his time between Sorrento and Munich. The gallery's long-term exhibition – a retrospective of Celentano's work over the past quarter of a century – offers some revealing glimpses into the Italian way of life.

The space includes a terrace overlooking the Bay of Naples, as well as a small shop selling limited-edition prints of Celentano's photographs.