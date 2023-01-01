Gallery Celentano

Sorrento

Raffaele Celantano was born in Sorrento. Over the years he has documented daily life of Sorrento locals and black and white prints 'The Italian Collection' are displayed on the second floor of the Chiostro di San Francesco. The swing used in the photograph taken by local artist Raffaele Celantano.

From the Chiostro di San Francesco, stairs lead up to this gallery, which showcases the evocative photography of Raffaele Celentano, a contemporary photographer who spends his time between Sorrento and Munich. The gallery's long-term exhibition – a retrospective of Celentano's work over the past quarter of a century – offers some revealing glimpses into the Italian way of life.

The space includes a terrace overlooking the Bay of Naples, as well as a small shop selling limited-edition prints of Celentano's photographs.

