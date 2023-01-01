Built in the late 15th century on the site of an earlier church, the single-nave Santuario della Madonna del Carmine is crowned by a commanding, early-18th-century ceiling painting by Onofrio Avellino, depicting the Virgin Mary with St Simon and angels. The church is also home to an unusual 16th-century painting which depicts the Virgin as a dark-skinned figure. The image recalls the 13th-century effigy Madonna della Bruna (Dark-skinned Virgin), found inside Naples' Chiesa di Santa Maria del Carmine.