On its route down to Marina Grande, Via Sopra le Mura passes through a large stone archway. This was one of Sorrento's original Greek city gates, built in the 4th century BC. Further remnants of the city's ancient Hellenic walls can be seen below current street level at the southern end of Via Antonino Sersale, just south of the Duomo. The latter ruins were discovered in 1921, directly beneath the city's 18th-century Porta di Parsano Nuova (New Parsano Gate).