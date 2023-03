This hulking convent is located 1.5km uphill from the village centre. It was founded in the 17th century by Carmelite friars, but since 1983 it has been home to a closed community of Benedictine nuns. While the convent is of only moderate interest, the 360-degree views from the belvedere (rooftop terrace) really make the knee-wearying hike worthwhile.

If the door to the belvedere is closed during opening hours, ring the bell beside it to be let in.