Overview

About 3.5km east of Amalfi, or a steep 45-minute walk down from Ravello, Minori is a small, workaday town, popular with holidaying Italians. Much scruffier than its refined coastal cousins Amalfi and Positano, it’s no less dependent on tourism yet seems more genuine, with its festive seafront, pleasant beach, atmospheric pedestrian shopping streets and noisy traffic jams. The town is also known for its history of pasta making, dating back to medieval times; its speciality is scialatielli (thick ribbons of fresh pasta), featured on many local restaurant menus.