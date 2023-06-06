Praiano

The church San Gennaro, Praiano, Amalfi Coast, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Campania, Italy, Europe

An ancient fishing village, a low-key summer resort and, increasingly, a popular centre for the arts, Praiano is a delight. With no centre as such, its whitewashed houses pepper the verdant ridge of Monte Sant’Angelo as it slopes towards Capo Sottile. Formerly an important silk-production centre, it was a favourite of the Amalfi doges (dukes), who made it their summer residence.

  • Marina di Praia

    Marina di Praia

    Praiano

    Located a couple of kilometres east of the centre, this charming beach and harbour are the reasons why most people stop off in Praiano. From the SS163 …

  • Torre a Mare

    Torre a Mare

    Praiano

    Defensive towers sit all along the Amalfi Coast; ironically, they are generally known as Saracen towers, named after the very invaders they were erected…

  • Spiaggia della Gavitelli

    Spiaggia della Gavitelli

    Praiano

    Accessible by a steep staircase (with 300 steps) from the village of Praiano or by boat from Marina di Praia, Gavitelli is a tiny but popular affair with…

  • Chiesa di San Luca

    Chiesa di San Luca

    Praiano

    In the upper village, the 16th-century Chiesa di San Luca features a colourful majolica floor, paintings by the 16th-century artist Giovanni Bernardo Lama…

