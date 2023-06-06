Amalfi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Amalfi Town on Tyrrhenian Sea seen from Conca dei Marini.

Mark Read

Overview

It is hard to grasp that pretty little Amalfi, with its sun-filled piazzas and small beach, was once a maritime superpower with a population of more than 70,000. For one thing, it’s not a big place – you can easily walk from one end to the other in about 20 minutes. For another, there are very few historical buildings of note. The explanation is chilling: most of the old city, and its inhabitants, simply slid into the sea during an earthquake in 1343.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Amalfi, Italy - April 11, 2013: Amalfi cathedral, known as Cattedrale di Sant'Andrea, and Duomo di Amalfi, in Italian, in the town of Amalfi, Italy 1885714297 amalfi, architecture, building, campania, cathedral, cattedrale di sant'andrea, church, duomo di amalfi, europe, heritage, historic, holiday, italy, landmark, mediterranean, old, religion, tourism, travel

    Cattedrale di Sant’Andrea

    Amalfi

    Once the very symbol of Amalfi’s power, Cattedrale di Sant’Andrea (also known as Duomo di Amalfi) is the town’s most iconic monument.

  • Emerald Grotto Sculptures, underwater biblical display.

    Grotta dello Smeraldo

    Amalfi

    Four kilometres west of Amalfi, this grotto is named after the eerie emerald colour that emanates from the water. Stalactites hang down from the 24m-high…

  • Chiostro del Paradiso

    Chiostro del Paradiso

    Amalfi

    To the left of Amalfi’s cathedral porch, these magnificent Moorish-style cloisters, complete with the remnants of 13th-century frescoes, were built in…

  • Museo della Carta

    Museo della Carta

    Amalfi

    Amalfi’s Paper Museum is housed in a rugged, cave-like 13th-century paper mill (the oldest in Europe). It lovingly preserves the original paper presses,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Amalfi

A hiker stands on a rocky promontory, looking down on a distant pastel-housed village with the sea below

Beaches

Valleys, villages and vertiginous views: the Amalfi Coast's best hikes

Oct 23, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Amalfi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Amalfi