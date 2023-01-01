Chiostro del Paradiso

To the left of Amalfi’s cathedral porch, these magnificent Moorish-style cloisters, complete with the remnants of 13th-century frescoes, were built in 1266 to house the tombs of Amalfi’s prominent citizens; 120 marble columns support a series of tall, slender Arabic arches around a central garden. Entered from the cloisters, the Basilica del Crocefisso functions as a museum housing more frescoes and religious artefacts, including silver-embossed, 13th-century reliquary heads. Down below, the crypt contains the relics of St Andrew the Apostle.