Forming the eastern flank of Piazza Duomo, Ravello's cathedral was built in 1086. Since that time it has undergone various makeovers. The facade is 16th century, but the central bronze door, one of only about two dozen in the country, dates from 1179. The interior is a late-20th-century interpretation of what the original must have once looked like.

Drawing it above the rank of a run-of-the-mill church is the striking pulpit, supported by six twisting columns set on marble lions and decorated with flamboyant mosaics of peacocks and other birds. Note also how the floor is tilted towards the square – a deliberate measure to enhance the perspective effect. The cathedral museum claims a modest collection of religious artefacts.