Rediscovered in the 1930s, the 1st-century Villa Roma Antiquarium is a typical example of the splendid homes that Roman nobles built as holiday retreats in the period before Mt Vesuvius’ AD 79 eruption. The best-preserved rooms surround the garden on the lower level, the highlight being a floor mosaic depicting a bull. There’s also a slightly tatty museum exhibiting various artefacts, including a collection of 6th-century-BC to 6th-century-AD amphorae.