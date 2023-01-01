Located just below the main approach to town, this modern building, which follows the natural slope of the hill, has caused a love-it-or-hate-it controversy in town. Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, it's characterised by the sinuous profile of a wave and approached via a rectangular exterior courtyard, which is typically the site of temporary exhibitions of world-class sculpture. The auditorium is a venue for concerts and exhibitions.
Auditorium Oscar Niemeyer
Ravello
