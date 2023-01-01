Museo del Corallo Camo

Hidden away at the back of this cameo shop is a small museum with some magnificent pieces, including a mid-16th-century Madonna, Roman amphorae, early 19th-century tortoiseshell combs and some exquisite oil paintings. While Giorgio's cameos are beautiful (and popular with all kinds of well-known folk), you may think twice about the ethics of buying coral, especially the valuable red coral used locally. An intrinsic part of Mediterranean ecosystems, it is currently endangered due to commercial over-harvesting.