It cured Richard Wagner’s writer’s block, provided inspiration for DH Lawrence as he nurtured the plot of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and impressed American writer Gore Vidal so much that he stayed for 30 years and became an honorary local. Ravello has a metamorphic effect on people.
Ravello
If you could bottle up a take-away image of the Amalfi, it might be the view from the Belvedere of Infinity, classical busts in the foreground, craggy…
Ravello
To the south of Ravello’s cathedral, a 14th-century tower marks the entrance to this villa, famed for its beautiful cascading gardens. Created by a…
Ravello
Forming the eastern flank of Piazza Duomo, Ravello's cathedral was built in 1086. Since that time it has undergone various makeovers. The facade is 16th…
Ravello
Hidden away at the back of this cameo shop is a small museum with some magnificent pieces, including a mid-16th-century Madonna, Roman amphorae, early…
Ravello
Located just below the main approach to town, this modern building, which follows the natural slope of the hill, has caused a love-it-or-hate-it…
