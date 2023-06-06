Ravello

Amalfi Coast from Villa Rufolo gardens in Ravello, Campania, Italy

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It cured Richard Wagner’s writer’s block, provided inspiration for DH Lawrence as he nurtured the plot of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and impressed American writer Gore Vidal so much that he stayed for 30 years and became an honorary local. Ravello has a metamorphic effect on people.

  • View of the Villa Cimbrone with garden, Amalfi coast, Italy. 1189177206

    Villa Cimbrone

    Ravello

    If you could bottle up a take-away image of the Amalfi, it might be the view from the Belvedere of Infinity, classical busts in the foreground, craggy…

  • Scenic picture-postcard view of famous Amalfi Coast with Gulf of Salerno from Villa Rufolo gardens in Ravello, Campania, Italy

    Villa Rufolo

    Ravello

    To the south of Ravello’s cathedral, a 14th-century tower marks the entrance to this villa, famed for its beautiful cascading gardens. Created by a…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    Ravello

    Forming the eastern flank of Piazza Duomo, Ravello's cathedral was built in 1086. Since that time it has undergone various makeovers. The facade is 16th…

  • Museo del Corallo Camo

    Museo del Corallo Camo

    Ravello

    Hidden away at the back of this cameo shop is a small museum with some magnificent pieces, including a mid-16th-century Madonna, Roman amphorae, early…

  • Auditorium Oscar Niemeyer

    Auditorium Oscar Niemeyer

    Ravello

    Located just below the main approach to town, this modern building, which follows the natural slope of the hill, has caused a love-it-or-hate-it…

