Positano is a village on the Amalfi coast. Many of the small villages along the Amalfi coastline are hundreds of meters above sea level, because of the geographical reasons. The Amalfi coast is a stretch of coastline on the northern coast of the Salerno Gulf on the Tyrrhenian Sea, located in the Province of Salerno of southern Italy. The Amalfi Coast is a popular tourist destination for the region and Italy as a whole, attracting thousands of tourists annually. In 1997, the Amalfi Coast was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Overview

Dramatic, deluxe and more than a little dashing, Positano is the Amalfi Coast's front-cover splash, with vertiginous houses tumbling down to the sea in a cascade of sun-bleached peach, pink and terracotta. No less photo-worthy are its steep streets and steps, flanked by wisteria-draped hotels, smart restaurants and fashionable retailers.

  Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta

    Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta

    Positano

    Omnipresent in most Positano photos is the colourful majolica-tiled dome of its main church (and the town's only real sight). If you are visiting at a…

  Fornillo Beach is a more peaceful place to lay out your beach blanket and enjoy the surf and sun. You can also take a water taxi to one of the many coves and sandy spots that dot the cliffs that are reachable only by boat. Positano is a seductive place. Terraces shore up the buildings and almost every turn offers a visual bounty to enjoy. The most prevalent point of references is the colorful tiled dome of the Church of Santa Maria Assunta, in the smack-middle of town. Everything else tumbles down toward the water from here. The beach at the marina is known as Spiaggia Grande (big beach) because it is one of the Amalfi Coast's largest. This is the central seafront for the town and there are several excellent seafood restaurants just above the beach.

    Spiaggia del Fornillo

    Positano

    From Positano's main beach, it's a gentle walk west, with an acceptable number of steps (hooray!) to Spiaggia del Fornillo. Toss off your stilettos and…

  • amazing beach in Positano on Amalfi coast 1092754244

    Spiaggia Grande

    Positano

    Spiaggia Grande probably isn't anyone's idea of a dream beach, with greyish sand covered by legions of bright umbrellas lined up like parked cars – and…

  Franco Senesi

    Franco Senesi

    Positano

    Nestled between trendy boutiques and lemon-themed ceramics shops, Franco Senesi is a bold, uncluttered exhibition space with rooms showcasing work by over…

  Palazzo Murat

    Palazzo Murat

    Positano

    Just west of the Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta, this palazzo is now a luxury hotel. It may be beyond your budget to stay here, but you can still visit the…

