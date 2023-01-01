From Positano's main beach, it's a gentle walk west, with an acceptable number of steps (hooray!) to Spiaggia del Fornillo. Toss off your stilettos and lace up your trainers: Fornillo is more laid-back than its swanky neighbour and it's also home to a handful of summer beach bars, which can get quite spirited after sunset.

To reach Fornillo, head for the western end of Spiaggia Grande, by the ferry harbour, and climb the steps. Walk past the Torre Trasita and continue on as the path passes dramatic rock formations and a verdant gully until you reach the appealing beach.