Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta

Omnipresent in most Positano photos is the colourful majolica-tiled dome of its main church (and the town's only real sight). If you are visiting at a weekend you will probably have the added perk of seeing a wedding; it’s one of the most popular churches in southern Italy for exchanging vows.

The church is known for a 13th-century Byzantine Black Madonna and Child above the main altar. The icon was supposedly stolen from Constantinople by pirates and smuggled west.

A handsome 18th-century bell tower stands separate from the main church building in the piazza out front.

During restoration works on the square and the crypt, a Roman villa was discovered, but this was still under excavation and closed to the public at the time of writing.