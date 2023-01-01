Defensive towers sit all along the Amalfi Coast; ironically, they are generally known as Saracen towers, named after the very invaders they were erected to thwart. Although most lie empty, some are privately owned. At Marina di Praia you can combine a visit to one such tower with enjoying the original sculptures and artwork of contemporary artist Paolo Sandulli. Most distinctive are his ‘heads’ with colourful sea-sponge hairdos. A spiral staircase leads to further works upstairs, including paintings.

Paolo’s work is on display throughout the Amalfi Coast, including at Positano’s prestigious Palazzo Murat.