The Fiordo di Furore, a deep and narrow cleft in the coastline 6km west of Amalfi, is a misnomer. Fjords are formed by glaciers, whereas the Furore ‘fjord’ is a drowned river valley carved by the Schiato stream. The mouth of the fiordo is crossed by an arched stone bridge, the site of an international high-diving tournament in July. A tiny beach at the bottom of the cleft, accessible by a stone staircase, is backed by a few abandoned houses.

Despite the lack of sun, this is a popular bathing and boating spot in the summer. There's a simple, seasonal bar-restaurant too.