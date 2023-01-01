Marina di Praia

Located a couple of kilometres east of the centre, this charming beach and harbour are the reasons why most people stop off in Praiano. From the SS163 (next to Hotel Onda Verde), a steep path leads down the cliffs to a tiny inlet with a small stretch of coarse sand and very tempting water; the best water is actually off the rocks, just before you get to the bottom. You can also rent boats here (from €90 for two hours).

In what were once fishermen’s houses, there is a quartet of restaurants and a couple of diving operators.