Built in 1580 and tweaked numerous times since, this is Bomerano's architectural centrepiece. The marble baptismal font dates from the second half of the 16th century, while the large canvas gracing the wooden ceiling hails from 1745. Depicting the Martyrdom of St Matthew the Apostle, the painting is the work of Paolo de Majo, a pupil of Neapolitan baroque master Francesco Solimena. Note also the church's beautiful 15th-century crucifix.