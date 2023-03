Just west of the Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta, this palazzo is now a luxury hotel. It may be beyond your budget to stay here, but you can still visit the balmy flower-filled courtyard, have a drink on the vine-draped patio and contemplate the short, tragic life of flamboyant Joachim Murat, the 18th-century French king of Naples who had the palace built as a summer residence for himself and his wife, Caroline Bonaparte.