Nestled between trendy boutiques and lemon-themed ceramics shops, Franco Senesi is a bold, uncluttered exhibition space with rooms showcasing work by over 20 Italian modern artists and sculptors. You can walk around without being hassled, admiring (and even buying) artworks varied enough to suit most tastes, spanning exquisite life drawings, colourful surrealistic landscapes and edgy abstract sculptures. Shipping can be arranged.