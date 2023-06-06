Sorrento Peninsula

Known as the land of the sirens, in honour of the mythical maiden-monsters who were said to live on Li Galli (a tiny archipelago off the peninsula’s southern coast), the area to the west of Sorrento is among the least developed and most beautiful in the country.

  • Museum Correale, Sorrento, Italy

    Museo Correale di Terranova

    Sorrento

    East of the city centre, this wide-ranging museum is well worth a visit whether you're a clock collector, an archaeological egghead or into delicate…

  • Museo Bottega della Tarsia Lignea

    Museo Bottega della Tarsia Lignea

    Sorrento

    Since the 18th century, Sorrento has been famous for its intarsio (marquetry) furniture, made with elaborately designed inlaid wood. Some wonderful…

  • Sorrento, Italy July 16,2017: Church and Convent of St. Francis, Sorrento, Italy. Chiesa & Chiostro di San Francesco

    Chiesa & Chiostro di San Francesco

    Sorrento

    Located next to the Villa Comunale Park, this church is best known for the peaceful 14th-century cloister abutting it, which is accessible via a small…

  • Basilica di Sant'Antonino in Piacenza

    Basilica di Sant’Antonino

    Sorrento

    Named after Sorrento's patron saint, the town's oldest church barely looks like a church at all from the outside. The interior paints a more ecclesial…

  • High angle view of boats at a harbor, Marina Grande, Capri, Sorrento, Sorrentine Peninsula, Naples Province, Campania, Italy

    Marina Grande

    Sorrento

    Noticeably detached from the main city and bereft of the hydrofoils and ferries that crowd Marina Piccola, this secluded former fishing village has a…

  • Raffaele Celantano was born in Sorrento. Over the years he has documented daily life of Sorrento locals and black and white prints 'The Italian Collection' are displayed on the second floor of the Chiostro di San Francesco. The swing used in the photograph taken by local artist Raffaele Celantano.

    Gallery Celentano

    Sorrento

    From the Chiostro di San Francesco, stairs lead up to this gallery, which showcases the evocative photography of Raffaele Celentano, a contemporary…

  • SORRENTO, ITALY - JUNE 24: Piazza Tasso in Sorrento on JUNE 24, 2014. Sant Antonino Abate monument at central place and square in Sorrento, Italy.; Shutterstock ID 238206238; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Centro Storico

    Sorrento

    A major hub for shops, restaurants and bars, recently pedestrianised Corso Italia is the main thoroughfare shooting east-west through the bustling centro…

  • Mural inside the 15th century Duomo (cathedral) of Sorrento.

    Duomo

    Sorrento

    Sorrento's cathedral features a striking exterior fresco, a triple-tiered bell tower, four classical columns and an elegant majolica clock. Inside, take…

