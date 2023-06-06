Vico Equense

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Looking from the small village of Vico Equense towards Mount Vesuvius over the bay of Naples. The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 destroyed the Roman cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum as well as several other settlements. until today the Vulcano ist still active.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Known to the Romans as Aequa, Vico Equense (Vico) is a small clifftop town about 10km east of Sorrento and just five stops away via the Circumvesuviana train. Largely bypassed by international tourists, it’s a laid-back, authentic place worth a quick stopover, if only to sample some of the famous pizza by the metre.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Chiesa dell’Annunziata

    Chiesa dell’Annunziata

    Vico Equense

    Vico’s clifftop former cathedral is the only Gothic church on the Sorrento Peninsula. Little remains of the original 14th-century structure other than the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Vico Equense with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Vico Equense