Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Known to the Romans as Aequa, Vico Equense (Vico) is a small clifftop town about 10km east of Sorrento and just five stops away via the Circumvesuviana train. Largely bypassed by international tourists, it’s a laid-back, authentic place worth a quick stopover, if only to sample some of the famous pizza by the metre.
Vico Equense
Vico’s clifftop former cathedral is the only Gothic church on the Sorrento Peninsula. Little remains of the original 14th-century structure other than the…
Get to the heart of Vico Equense with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide