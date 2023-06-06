Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi

Only 4km from Sorrento via a direct walkable route involving copious steps, the village of Sant’Agata sits atop the crest of the Sorrento Peninsula with sea views over the due golfi (the two gulfs of Naples and Salerno). Despite its proximity to numerous holiday havens, the village generates a tangibly different climate to nearby Sorrento, both meteorologically and culturally. It’s cooler up here – and quieter too. Walking options are legion. Trails lead off in all directions and it won’t take long before you hit a coast. The food is equally legendary, even by Italian standards, with some wonderful agriturismi (farm stays) and the peerless Don Alfonso 1890, surely one of the best restaurants in Italy.

  • Convento del Deserto

    Convento del Deserto

    Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi

    This hulking convent is located 1.5km uphill from the village centre. It was founded in the 17th century by Carmelite friars, but since 1983 it has been…

  • Chiesa di Sant’Agata

    Chiesa di Sant’Agata

    Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi

    Located in the centre of the village, enjoy the cool decorative interior of this 17th-century parish church, famed for its polychrome marble altar, an…

