The museums are not only excellent, but unique – history buffs should not miss the memorials to President John F Kennedy's assassination. The most impressive addition to Dallas' cultural landscape in recent years is the massive 68-acre Arts District.
Pick a neighborhood like Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville or the Bishop Arts District and stake out a space on a patio with a cold beer for the quintessential Dallas experience.
Admission to Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
Suddenly, at 12:30pm, after the motorcade turned from Houston Street onto Elm Street, shots were fired, killing President Kennedy and wounding Governor Connally. Bob Jackson, a Dallas Times Herald photographer, was in a press car in motorcade, eight cars behind the President. After he heard a third shot, Jackson looked up and spotted a rifle at a sixth-floor corner window in the Texas School Book Depository building. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is an educational and permanent historic exhibit that examines the life, times, death and legacy of President John F. Kennedy within the context of American history. The museum's exhibition area uses historic films, photographs, artifacts and interpretive displays to document the events of the assassination, the findings of the official investigations that followed and the historical legacy of that national tragedy. The Kennedy assassination remains one of the most significant events in American history and the assassination site is the most visited historic site in North Texas. Many of the visitors to the site come to resolve feelings of grief that persist even after over three decades. Still others, those too young to remember (now over half of the U.S. population), come to learn more about a man and an event that profoundly shaped the United States.
Dallas Historic Sites 2-Hour Segway Tour
During this two hour Segway tour through downtown Dallas, you will see and learn about popular, local sites such as Pioneer Plaza, the JFK Memorial, historic Dealey Plaza, the Dallas County Courthouse, the newly built Victory Park, Dallas Mavericks American Airlines Center, the Omni Convention Center, Thanksgiving Square, Dallas Arts District, and many other great historic sites and interesting landmarks. This tour provides participants with the Segway, use of a helmet, and a local, professional guide. The maximum amount of people allowed per tour is 15 so you are sure to enjoy personalized service. Please be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
San Antonio River Walk and Tower of the Americas
Step aboard a River Walk boat cruise for an exciting and entertaining narrative of the rich history of the San Antonio River! Cruises are about 35 minutes long and cover one and a half miles of the beautiful San Antonio River Walk. In addition to your cruise, this package includes a hop-on hop-tour on a double-decker bus, as well as admission to the Tower of the Americas Space Needle, a 750-foot observation tower/restaurant located at HemisFair Park in the southeastern area of downtown. Take in the scenery and experience the thrilling 4D Theater Ride. The tower was designed by San Antonio architect O'Neil Ford and was built as the theme structure of the 1968 World's Fair, HemisFair '68. The Tower was the tallest observation tower in the United States from 1968 until 1996, when the Las Vegas Stratosphere Tower was completed. It is the tallest building in San Antonio, and the tallest building in Texas outside of Dallas or Houston. The Tower is located in the middle of HemisFair Park and has an observation deck that is accessible by elevator. In addition, there is also a lounge and revolving restaurant at the top of the tower that provides panoramic views of the city.
Dallas CityPASS
In Dallas, pick up your CityPASS booklet at any of the included attractions, and then set off on your own sightseeing experience around the city. At each attraction, simply present your booklet on the way inside; the staff will remove that attraction's ticket, and you're in!The CityPASS includes admission to four attractions; all options are described below. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck are always included; you can choose the other two attractions from a selection of four — either the Dallas Zoo or the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, and either the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum or the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
