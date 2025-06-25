Cape Cod is the quintessential New England summer escape. This iconic arm of Massachusetts reaches out into the Atlantic, yielding 560 miles of sun-drenched, windswept coastline.

Beaches here have sand dunes covered with wild roses, happy kids frolicking in the surf and seals bobbing in the water. And Cape Cod's varied coastline means that birding, beachcombing, biking, hiking, surfing and sailing are all on offer.

Here are the 12 best beaches on Cape Cod for sun and fun.

What you should know about visiting Cape Cod's beaches

Shark sightings have become more frequent in recent years, especially at ocean beaches on the Outer Cape (including all of the Cape Cod National Seashore beaches). Do not swim where seals are present or fish are schooling, and pay attention to warning signs and flags on all beaches.

In season (between Memorial Day and Labor Day), you’ll pay to park at all public Cape Cod beaches.

Race Point Lighthouse. Lucky-photographer/Getty Images

1. Race Point Beach

Best for wild waves and dunes

On the wild tip of the Cape, Race Point Beach captures the essence of the Cape Cod National Seashore, with its crashing surf and undulating dunes as far as the eye can see.

You can walk for miles in either direction and see nothing but sand and sea – and perhaps Race Point Lighthouse if you make it that far (2 miles west).

The 5-mile paved Province Lands trail winds between the dunes and connects Race Point and Herring Cove beaches.

Local tip: Rent a bicycle in Provincetown and explore the area on two wheels: the hilly terrain and fantastic seascapes are guaranteed to exhilarate.

Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable. Shutterstock/lunamarina

2. Sandy Neck Beach

Best for long strolls

The barrier beach at Sandy Neck in Barnstable fronts a gorgeous 6.5 miles of Cape Cod Bay. With undulating dunes, salt marshes and maritime forests, it's the perfect beach for trail walking and birdwatching.

You can access hiking trails that cross inland over the dunes and skirt the salt marsh from the beach. Don’t skip the post-hike stop at the Snack Shack for fried clams or an ice cream treat: you earned it. Though it’s called Sandy Neck, the beach itself is quite rocky so don’t forget your water shoes if you’re planning to swim.

Planning tip: Sandy Neck has an accessible ramp, along with beach wheelchairs (including one for the Off-Road Vehicle Beach) and beach walkers.

3. Cahoon Hollow Beach

Best for eating seafood

Cahoon Hallow in Wellfleet is a wild and fabulous beach along the National Seashore. The seals are bobbing, and the thrilling waves and the dunes provide a postcard-perfect backdrop.

Local tip: The Beachcomber is a classic beach bar in an old lifesaving station, perched on a dune above the beach. Raw bar, lobster rolls and seafood platters are all on the menu, as are signature cocktails.

Sand fence entering Mayflower Beach. Leo F Brady/Shutterstock

4. Mayflower Beach

Best for gentle waves and young children

Mayflower Beach is the prettiest of the three beaches in Dennis that front Cape Cod Bay. The bayside location means gentle waves at high tide and sandy tidal flats at low tide, making Mayflower one of the best beaches on Cape Cod for families with small children.

Kids love frolicking in the gently sloping waters at this dune-backed beach, and the rock pools are alive with hermit crabs and clams and other tiny sea creatures.

Planning tip: Arrive in late afternoon to avoid the crowds and stay for a spectacular sunset.

Old Silver Beach in Falmouth. Michael Sean OLeary/Shutterstock

5. Old Silver Beach

Best for families

Warmish waters and a westward orientation make this Falmouth beach a favorite for swimming and sunsets over Buzzards Bay. Families, in particular, love the sandbar, which promises a calm, safe place for the little ones, while the rocks are fun for climbing and exploring.

Old Silver Beach is famous for its fine, soft sand and crystal waters – both unusual on Cape Cod. Unfortunately, it’s a small beach, so there’s no escaping the crowds at prime time in summer.



Sunset at Herring Cove's west-facing beach. Alizada Studios/Shutterstock

6. Herring Cove Beach

Best for watching the sunset

The outermost beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore, Herring Cove is a gorgeous, sandy stretch of beach that happens to face west – a prime sunset spot offering a rare chance to watch the sun drop into the ocean on the East Coast. Bonus: it's free to park after 5pm.

Aside from just at sunset, Herring Cove is the most popular beach in Provincetown because it’s close to town and there’s easy access from the parking lot.

Planning tip: To avoid crowds, head to the far southern reaches, which are desolate enough that sunbathers make the trek when they want to strip off entirely. (Use some discretion, as nudity is technically illegal on the National Seashore.)

Long Point Beach at the tip of Provincetown. Mak Photo/Getty Images

7. Long Point Beach

Best for stunning views

If you like a little adventure with your beach outing, Long Point could be for you. This Provincetown beach sits at the tippity-tip of the Cape’s curling arm: it’s a mile-plus walk along the stone jetty from the western end of Commercial Street.

The walk itself offers splendid vistas of the surrounding seascape and across the harbor to Provincetown. Once you arrive, you might just have the beach to yourself.

Planing tip: Wear solid walking shoes and bring food and water. Most importantly, time your visit carefully as the jetty submerges at high tide.

8. Coast Guard Beach

Best for birdwatching

Part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Coast Guard Beach is a stunner, backed by tall, undulating beach grasses. Birders and wildlife watchers are in their element at this Eastham beach: take a walk around Nauset Marsh and Nauset Spit to spot shorebirds working the tidal flats or seals during winter months.

Planning tip: Coast Guard Beach is among Cape Cod’s best beaches for surfing. Surf’s up in August; come for a beach break with swells up to nearly 10ft when the tide falls.

Craigville Beach along Nantucket Sound. Luna Marina/Getty Images

9. Craigville Beach

Best for finding sea glass

A wide sandy spot on Nantucket Sound, this Centerville beach is classic Cape Cod. Children frolic in the surf while teens play Spikeball on the sand. The waves are variable but the temperature is always pretty perfect (especially compared to the chilly water at the northside beaches).

Thanks to its unique basin shape and location between two islands, it is one of the Cape’s best beaches to find sea glass.

Local tip: For a perfect ending to a perfect day at Craigville Beach, stop at Four Seas, a local institution that’s been scooping homemade ice cream since the 1930s.

Sunrise on Head of the Meadow Beach. Bruce Goerlitz Photo/Shutterstock

10. Head of the Meadow Beach

Best for watching the sunrise

Dune-backed and gloriously wide and sandy, this wild barrier beach extends for 10 miles along the open Atlantic. Nauset Beach in Orleans is a premier place for early risers to watch the golden orb commence its daily journey across the sky.

For everyone else, it’s wonderful for long beach walks and possible sightings of seals and even whales. Decent waves make for excellent bodysurfing and boogie boarding.

Kalmus Beach in Hyannis. KenWiedemann/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

11. Kalmus Beach

Best for windsurfing

The warm waters and consistent southwesterly winds create excellent conditions for windsurfers at Kalmus Beach in Hyannis. This is not the most beautiful beach on Cape Cod, nor the most swimmable, but it is the best spot to raise a sail.

Planning tip: Wear water shoes to avoid cutting your feet on seashells.

Nauset Lighthouse. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

12. Nauset Beach

Best for fewer crowds

It’s worth the nearly hour-long drive from Cape Cod airport to Truro for this pristine, unpeopled, endless ocean beach. The remote location means it is the least crowded beach along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The beach’s beauty is beloved for its grass-covered dunes and fabulous sandbar. The waves can be daunting at high tide, but most of the time the sandbar creates a sweet, shallow and shark-free swimming area – perfect for kids.

Planning tip: Walk north from the entrance to spot seals hauling out onto the beach, especially at low tide.