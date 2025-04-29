With its scenic beauty and thriving local arts and culture, the Cape, as it’s commonly known, is a quintessential seaside destination that draws visitors again and again. Filled with picturesque lighthouses and villages set amongst sweeping vistas of sand, sea and sky, this special place reaches out like a flexed arm into the Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern end of Massachusetts.

Cape Cod is divided into four distinct regions, each of which offers a mix of natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and cultural and historical attractions. Closest to the mainland is the Upper Cape, which includes the towns of Bourne, Sandwich, Mashpee, and Falmouth. Next comes the Mid Cape, the central part of the peninsula between Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Sound. This region is the Cape’s transportation hub, with connections by train, bus, ferry, and air to other parts of Massachusetts and beyond. Further out, around Cape Cod’s “elbow,” is the Lower Cape, with gorgeous beaches and many pretty bays and harbors. Lastly, the Outer Cape stretches from Eastham to Provincetown at the very tip of the peninsula, with much of its shoreline preserved within the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Wherever you choose to go on Cape Cod, prepare to fall in love with somewhere that has enchanted everyone from authors and artists to US presidents.

Provincetown, Massachusetts. Neil Roy Johnson/Shutterstock

When should I go to Cape Cod?

Cape Cod is a classic beach destination, so it’s no surprise that July and August are the busiest months, coinciding with school vacations and pleasant ocean temperatures. If you’d prefer to avoid the high season, September and sometimes even early October make a great alternative, with water temperatures remaining comfortable even as the crowds and summer humidity fade. At the other end of summer, May is another beautiful time, though ocean temperatures will still be cool.

Prices for accommodations are significantly cheaper during the quieter off-season, which is a great time to walk on uncrowded beaches, watch wildlife, photograph lighthouses and enjoy the lack of crowds and free beach parking. Spring brings lovely blossoms to places like Heritage Museum and Gardens in Sandwich, while autumn also brings vibrant color to the region’s trees and cranberry bogs, as well as an array of festivals celebrating everything from the arts and music to oysters to craft beer.

Around the holidays special events range from Christmas parades and holiday lights displays to festivals such as Provincetown’s Holly Folly Days, the largest LGBTIQ+ holiday celebration in the United States. Overall, the winter months are a quieter time when you can savor the region’s natural beauty in peace, as long as you don’t mind more limited services and the possibility of a winter storm.

How much time should I spend on Cape Cod?

A long weekend is sufficient if all you want to do is spend some time on the beach, do a little shopping, and visit a lighthouse or two, but if you want to dig deeper into the region’s natural beauty and cultural offerings, consider staying a full week. If you base yourself somewhere mid-Cape, you’ll be within manageable reach of most of the region’s attractions, though even the furthest points on Cape Cod are typically no more than a couple of hours apart unless traffic is particularly horrendous.

Cape Cod beach trail. Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

Is it easy to get in and around Cape Cod?

Two bridges link Cape Cod with the rest of Massachusetts: the Sagamore Bridge to the east and the Bourne Bridge to the west. From there, the Cape is connected via state routes and easy to navigate with your own vehicle and a satellite navigation system. For those relying on public transportation, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority operates bus services connecting the 15 communities on Cape Cod, with a main hub in downtown Hyannis.

From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority operates a special weekend train, the Cape Flyer, from South Station in Boston to Hyannis, with stops along the way. Between mid-May and mid-October, the Provincetown Fast Ferry travels between Boston and Provincetown several times a day, making the trip in just over 90 minutes.

Top things to do on Cape Cod

Relax and play on a beautiful beach

Cape Cod has many beautiful beaches, but your experience will vary significantly depending on which area you visit. Much of the Lower and Outer Cape is part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, which protects gorgeous unspoiled stretches of sand facing the sometimes wild Atlantic Ocean, making them wonderful for surfing or a scenic beach walk.

If you’re looking for more protected shores with gentler waves, the beaches on Cape Cod Bay are generally a better bet. When the tide goes out, it exposes some 12,000 acres of tidal flats between Brewster and Eastham, revealing tide pools, seashells, oyster beds and other delights. To the south, the beaches facing Nantucket Sound and Martha’s Vineyard tend to have the warmest water and less extreme tides, making them another good option for families.

Most Cape Cod beaches charge hefty parking fees of up to $30 per day per car, so budget accordingly if you’re not staying within walking distance of your preferred beach. The National Seashore also charges fees to visitors entering on foot or bicycle.

Nauset Lighthouse in Cape Cod. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Visit a historic lighthouse

Fourteen picturesque lighthouses stand sentinel along the shores of Cape Cod, some of them active beacons that still guide mariners safely through sometimes treacherous waters. Others are managed as historic sites that are open to visitors during the summer season. The most popular include the iconic red-and-white Nauset Light and Highland Light, Cape Cod’s oldest. Others that can be visited on certain days include Chatham Light, Nobska Light in Falmouth, and the Three Sisters Lighthouses in Eastham. If you’re willing to make a long trek through sand, the relatively remote Race Point Lighthouse near Provincetown is also worth a visit.

Go for a bike ride

Cape Cod has many miles of paved bike paths, including the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which follows a mostly flat 25-mile route through six towns from South Yarmouth to Wellfleet, passing by swimming lakes, salt marshes and ocean beaches. Bike and rollerblade rentals are available nearby.

Paved bike paths also run along either side of Cape Cod Canal for roughly 7.5 miles between the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. As you pedal along, watch ships and boats making their way through the canal. You can make a loop by crossing the bridges, though it’s safest to dismount and walk across.

Another good option on the Upper Cape is the 10.7-mile Shining Sea Bikeway, which follows the route of a former railway line from North Falmouth to Woods Hole, past cranberry bogs, marshes, beaches and scenic harbors.

Depending on where you’re staying, other bike routes to consider include the 5-mile Chatham Loop starting from the Chatham Fish Pier, as well as several trails in the Cape Cod National Seashore, including the challenging 7.25-mile Province Lands Trail in Provincetown, which undulates through sand dunes and other coastal landscapes to the beautiful Herring Cove and Race Point Beaches at Cape Cod’s outermost tip.

Browse delightful shops and galleries

Cape Cod is home to a plethora of excellent independent bookshops, including Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich and the Brewster Book Store. If you’re a fan of arts and crafts, you could spend days visiting the various local artisan shops and art galleries in search of the perfect souvenir to take home. One standout is the Addison Art Gallery in Orleans, which often features the work of local artists. Antique-lovers will find plenty of opportunities for treasure hunting, including at the excellent Sandwich Antiques Center. In the Mid Cape, a drive along either Rte 28 or Rte 6A takes you past various other shops where you can indulge your passion for the past.

Egrets in Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, Cape Cod. Allison Coffin/Shutterstock

Go in search of wildlife

Wildlife abounds around Cape Cod, from marine mammals to countless resident and migratory birds. Provincetown is the best jumping-off point for whalewatching cruises to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a rich feeding ground for humpback whales, common dolphins and other marine life including several other whale species.

Throughout the year, thousands of gray and harbor seals congregate around Chatham, where they can be seen on boat tours from May to October, as well as from the Chatham Fishing Pier and other land-based viewpoints.

Cape Cod is also an excellent birdwatching destination, with diverse habitats that attract a wide variety of land and sea birds. In addition to the various beaches, good birdwatching locations include the Audubon Society’s Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, Chatham’s Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, and the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth.

Check out the local museums

Cape Cod has many excellent small and medium-sized museums, from the Chatham Railroad Museum and the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum to the Coast Guard Heritage Museum in Barnstable. Art lovers should head to the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, while history buffs will likely enjoy learning about different cultures and industries that have shaped the region at the Cape Cod Maritime Museum and the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Museum. In Falmouth, the world-renowned Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has an interesting Discovery Center where visitors can learn about ocean science, exploration and conservation.

Lobster Shanty, Eastham. MattariStudio/Shutterstock

Eat your fill of delicious seafood

Unless you’re a vegetarian, no visit to Cape Cod is complete without sampling some of the sea’s bounty. A specialty of the area is fried clams, which come in two styles: whole belly clams and chewier, milder-tasting fried clam strips. You’ll find them all over the Cape, including at local institutions such as Seafood Sam’s in Falmouth and Captain Frosty’s Fish & Chips in Dennis. Other iconic local seafood includes Cape Cod lobster rolls and New England clam chowder.

My favorite thing to do on Cape Cod

Although I love the mix of attractions Cape Cod has to offer, I particularly enjoy getting close to the region’s wildlife. Whether it’s birdwatching or whale watching, peering into tidepools, or marveling at Chatham’s seal invasion, there are endless ways to explore Cape Cod’s wonderful wild side. In the off-season, going for a walk on an uncrowded beach is a simple yet satisfying delight.

How much money do I need for Cape Cod?

Cape Cod is an extremely popular summer destination, so be prepared for high-season pricing during this time. If you’re not planning to swim or don’t mind colder water, you can score significant discounts on accommodations and avoid paying for beach parking by visiting during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall.