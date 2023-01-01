Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

Birders flock to Mass Audubon's 940-acre sanctuary, where 5 miles of trails cross tidal creeks, salt marshes and beaches. The most popular is the Goose Pond Trail (1.5-mile round trip), which leads out to a salt marsh and offers abundant opportunities for spotting marine and birdlife. The sanctuary also offers guided walks and kayaking tours, seal cruises and summer kids' programs.

You can walk the sanctuary trails until dusk, but get here before 5pm to see the eco-displays in the solar-powered nature center.