Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge

Take Morris Island Rd beyond the Chatham lighthouse to reach this 7600-acre wildlife refuge, spreading from Morris Island to encompass the shifting sands of the uninhabited North Monomoy and South Monomoy barrier islands. The refuge is a haven for shorebirds and seabirds (nearly 300 species nest here; 10 times that number pass through on migrations). It's one of the most important ornithological stops on the Atlantic seaboard. There's a visitor center, a nature trail and access to the Morris Island shore.

North and South Monomoy Islands are accessible only by boat. Monomoy Island Ferry offers a wildlife boat tour.