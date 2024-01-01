Oyster Pond Beach, on a calm inlet, is small but the swimming is good and parking is free (but fills up quickly). It's a popular family spot.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.1 MILES
Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…
28.2 MILES
One of the island's highlights, this evocative museum occupies an 1847 spermaceti (whale oil) candle factory and the excellent exhibits relive Nantucket's…
10.79 MILES
The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…
Provincetown Art Association & Museum
28.21 MILES
Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…
Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum
28.14 MILES
Climb to the top of the country's tallest all-granite structure (253ft) for a sweeping view of town, the beaches and the spine of the Lower Cape. The…
28.6 MILES
Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…
14.75 MILES
Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…
16.76 MILES
Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…
Nearby Cape Cod attractions
0.32 MILES
Train buffs won't want to miss the 1910 caboose and assorted memorabilia at Chatham's original 1887 railroad depot. The Victorian building is an…
0.77 MILES
In the mid- to late afternoon, head to Chatham Fish Pier, 1 mile north of Chatham Light, to watch the fishing fleet unload its daily catch.This is a prime…
0.96 MILES
For dramatic vistas of sand and sea, head to the lighthouse viewing area on Shore Rd. The landmark lighthouse dates to 1878; its light is visible 15 miles…
0.97 MILES
Directly below Chatham Light is Lighthouse Beach, an endless expanse of sea and sandbars that offers some of the finest beach strolling on Cape Cod…
1.12 MILES
Stop here for the lowdown on one of the Cape's most intriguing summer residents: the great white shark. Interactive exhibits and videos aimed at kids and…
6. Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge
1.65 MILES
Take Morris Island Rd beyond the Chatham lighthouse to reach this 7600-acre wildlife refuge, spreading from Morris Island to encompass the shifting sands…
7. Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
1.83 MILES
Communication in all its guises is the focus at this museum dedicated to the history of WCC, a short-wave radio station that operated for many years in…
2.05 MILES
For the warmer waters of Nantucket Sound, the long and sandy Hardings Beach is the prize. It's a good family option, and there are lifeguards, restrooms…