Oyster Pond Beach

Cape Cod

Oyster Pond Beach, on a calm inlet, is small but the swimming is good and parking is free (but fills up quickly). It's a popular family spot.

  • Dune's edge, pitch pine, Marconi beach, wellfleet, Cape Cod national seashore.

    Cape Cod National Seashore

    15.1 MILES

    Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…

  • Nantucket Whaling Museum

    Nantucket Whaling Museum

    28.2 MILES

    One of the island's highlights, this evocative museum occupies an 1847 spermaceti (whale oil) candle factory and the excellent exhibits relive Nantucket's…

  • Salt Pond Visitor Center

    Salt Pond Visitor Center

    10.79 MILES

    The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…

  • Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA

    Provincetown Art Association & Museum

    28.21 MILES

    Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…

  • "Image of Pilgrim tower in Provincetown, MA, USA"

    Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum

    28.14 MILES

    Climb to the top of the country's tallest all-granite structure (253ft) for a sweeping view of town, the beaches and the spine of the Lower Cape. The…

  • Heritage Museums & Gardens

    Heritage Museums & Gardens

    28.6 MILES

    Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…

  • Captains' Mile

    Captains' Mile

    14.75 MILES

    Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…

  • John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum

    16.76 MILES

    Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…

1. Chatham Railroad Museum

0.32 MILES

Train buffs won't want to miss the 1910 caboose and assorted memorabilia at Chatham's original 1887 railroad depot. The Victorian building is an…

2. Chatham Fish Pier

0.77 MILES

In the mid- to late afternoon, head to Chatham Fish Pier, 1 mile north of Chatham Light, to watch the fishing fleet unload its daily catch.This is a prime…

3. Chatham Light

0.96 MILES

For dramatic vistas of sand and sea, head to the lighthouse viewing area on Shore Rd. The landmark lighthouse dates to 1878; its light is visible 15 miles…

4. Lighthouse Beach

0.97 MILES

Directly below Chatham Light is Lighthouse Beach, an endless expanse of sea and sandbars that offers some of the finest beach strolling on Cape Cod…

5. Shark Center Chatham

1.12 MILES

Stop here for the lowdown on one of the Cape's most intriguing summer residents: the great white shark. Interactive exhibits and videos aimed at kids and…

6. Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge

1.65 MILES

Take Morris Island Rd beyond the Chatham lighthouse to reach this 7600-acre wildlife refuge, spreading from Morris Island to encompass the shifting sands…

7. Chatham Marconi Maritime Center

1.83 MILES

Communication in all its guises is the focus at this museum dedicated to the history of WCC, a short-wave radio station that operated for many years in…

8. Hardings Beach

2.05 MILES

For the warmer waters of Nantucket Sound, the long and sandy Hardings Beach is the prize. It's a good family option, and there are lifeguards, restrooms…