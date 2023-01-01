In the mid- to late afternoon, head to Chatham Fish Pier, 1 mile north of Chatham Light, to watch the fishing fleet unload its daily catch.This is a prime time to see seals, which swim around the boats as the haul is brought in. The pier is well worth a visit any day, but if you're lucky enough to be there on a summer weekend, you'll likely find seasoned fishers hanging around to regale visitors and locals alike with real-deal fish stories.

Park in the upper parking lot on Shore Rd and walk down behind the fish market.