Directly below Chatham Light is Lighthouse Beach, an endless expanse of sea and sandbars that offers some of the finest beach strolling on Cape Cod. Swimming isn't recommended – there are strong currents and no lifeguards. Plus, as signs warn, great white sharks live in these waters.

So many people come here to see the lighthouse view that parking is limited to 30 minutes; parking on nearby Bridge St to access the beach in summer requires a permit (per day/week $20/75). It's far easier to park in the downtown Main St area and walk to the beach from there (about 15 minutes).