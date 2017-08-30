Welcome to Detroit
While the city does have an abandoned, otherworldly vibe in some areas, it's these same qualities that fuel a raw urban energy you won't find anywhere else. Artists, entrepreneurs and young people keep moving in, and a DIY spirit pervades. They're converting vacant lots into urban farms and abandoned buildings into cafes and museums. But there's a long way to go, and skeptics point out that Detroit's long-term African American residents are not sharing equally in these new developments. How the city navigates the tricky path to recovery remains to be seen, but we're pulling for the underdog.
Top experiences in Detroit
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Detroit activities
Detroit Urban Exploration and Photography Tour
This 4-hour tour is an opportunity to explore the other side of Detroit - urban exploration style! Check out abandoned schools, factories, warehouses, municipal buildings and theaters with your professional tour guide. Take photos of these buildings or just explore! Your professional tour guide will lead you between locations providing insights on the buildings and answering any questions. If your are into photography, your guide will also offer guidance on composition and exposure to help you get the perfect shot!The tour originates and concludes in the Suburbs of Detroit.
Detroits Rise Fall and Renewal
Begin your Detroit tour at a cafe on Broadway, where you'll meet your local guide and head out onto the streets. From the minute you leave the meeting point, you'll start seeing some famous Detroit landmarks, such as the 95-year old Detroit Athletic Club, the renovated Opera House, the vacant Wurlitzer Building, and the fine new downtown YMCA. Your local guide will be telling you all you need to know about these spots, and what they mean to the city of Detroit. Continuing on your tour in Detroit, see the site where one of the biggest department stores in the US once stood. When it closed in the 1980s, it left a hole in the city that hasn't been filled. Next on this Detroit city tour, the Compuware Building is worth a visit for its 15-story atrium and colorful fountain. Outside that building, you'll see a panorama that includes landmarks like the 47-story Penobscot Building, the Guardian Building, and the Renaissance Center, which is home to the tallest hotel in the entire Western Hemisphere (72 floors!) as well as the headquarters of General Motors. A visit to the Guardian Building gives you a picture of the greatness of Detroit in the late 1920s. You'll take a stop here, and then take a ride on the elevated People Mover, which has been moving people around downtown Detroit since 1987. From the Michigan Avenue Station, see the $800 Million MGM Grand Casino and hotel that were completed in 2008, and the new Rosa Parks Transit Center (named for "the mother of the Civil Rights Movement") with its dramatic canopies. If the weather is nice, you'll walk to a nearby hotel that's a great example of Detroit's rise, fall and renewal. When it opened in 1924 it was the tallest hotel in the world and one of the fanciest, but it closed in the 1980s and stood vacant for more than 25 years on a prominent street corner. Detroiters were thrilled when it reopened after a $200 million renovation! Next, you'll visit the area near Grand Circus Park, which is full of examples of Detroit's rocky history. Here, you'll find even more vacant buildings as well as legendary parks and music venues that have hosted the like of Bruce Spingsteen and Detroit's own Eminem. It's one thing simply seeing these buildings, but to get to know the history behind them makes the experience even more special, especially when it comes from the mouth of a local! Your last stop is a local brewpub, where you can sip on a local beer or soft drink and continue to chat about Detroit with your local guide. The first drink's on us!
Detroit Corktown Small-Group Walking Tour with Beer
Strap on your walking shoes for what’s sure to be the most epic tour of Detroit’s historic Corktown this side of Michigan Avenue. We’ll start on a block that has been key to Corktown’s revival, where BBQ, burgers, coffee, and craft cocktails beckon crowds of hungry and thirsty Detroiters.You’ll take in the contrasting views of Detroit’s highs and lows. We’ll walk toward the massive Michigan Central Railroad Station, left for ruin and a symbol of the decline of Detroit. We’ll get a good look at this hulking structure, which has been ranked as one of the “must-see” abandoned buildings in the world.We’ll continue our Detroit walking tour past the charming, colorful Victorian houses of residential Corktown. This is Detroit’s oldest neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Along the way, your local guide will point out an early 19th-century church that’s one of oldest churches in Detroit.Our colorful tour ends at a pot of gold in the Gaelic League Irish-American Club of Detroit. You may be a wee bit thirsty, so we’ve got you covered with a complimentary half-pint.
Detroit Walking Tour Including Rides on the People Mover
Give Detroit the attention it deserves on this Detroit walking tour that shows you everything you absolutely need to see in this awesome American city. Meet your local guide at a cafe on Broadway and take a walk around the nearby area which includes spots such as Foxtown, Madison Avenue, and Paradise Valley. You'll see the fabulous Fox Theater, Comerica Park (which is home of the Detroit Tigers), the beautiful Detroit Opera House, and several other Detroit highlights - the perfect way to familiarize yourself with the city. Next on your Detroit city tour, take a quick ride over to the popular Greektown district on the elevated train called the 'People Mover.' In Greektown, you can taste a super-sweet piece of baklava, see a casino, or visit a historic church that was a stop on the Underground Railroad. Hopefully during your time in Greektown, you'll get to see a waiter light some liquor on fire over a piece of cheese, a classic Greek tradition. Opa! Another ride on the People Mover leads to a stop in the Civic Center area. Here you will see some famous Detroit sculptures and have a view of the massive Renaissance Center, home to the tallest hotel in the Western Hemisphere. You'll also be able to give our friends in Canada a wave from here! Next on this Detroit tour, you'll visit the 1929 art-deco Guardian Building to see the remarkably-beautiful lobby and banking room. It cannot be denied that this is one of the most beautiful buildings in Detroit and may even be one of the most gorgeous you see on your travels in the US. Walk by another landmark, the 47-story Penobscot Building, to American and Lafayette Coney Island restaurants, where you can try a free 'coney dog' - a grilled hot dog with Detroit-style chili, mustard, and onions. Detroiters have been devouring them for more than 90 years, so to get into the local spirit we suggest that you give it a go! Our last stop on this Detroit walking tour is seeing a famous renovated hotel which originally opened in 1924. We'll finish up with a ride on the People Mover back to Broadway.
SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium
Prepare for an immersive underwater journey from the lakes of Michigan to the ocean and beyond at SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, located at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. With educational talks, animal feedings, the Dive Adventure Trail, and a children’s play area, there’s plenty for everyone in your family to enjoy.At more than 25 authentically themed displays featuring diverse species and habitats, you'll learn about marine conservation and observe some 5,000 animals. Stop by a tank of blacktip reef sharks, which come from the tropical coral reefs of the Indian and Pacific oceans, and enter an underwater tunnel for a panoramic view of sharks as they swim past. Watch a feeding for cownose rays, which swim in schools of up to 10,000 in the wild, and see how they use their synchronized flaps to stir up ocean sediment on the tunnel floor.Spot a giant Pacific octopus, the largest octopus in the world, and search for a male seahorse with a brood of babies in its pouch. Spy clown fish and observe jellyfish floating inside a tank that mimic ocean tides and currents. You can also learn about creatures that inhabit shores and coastal tide, such as sea anemones, sea urchins and horseshoe crabs.Passionate about preserving marine habitats and the species that live in them, the informative staff at SEA LIFE Michigan celebrates everything about the sea. The aquarium hosts shark and ray feedings, as well as educational demonstrations throughout the day. Learn about successful breeding programs for endangered animals, and discover how the aquarium supports worldwide conservation projects.
Hard Rock Cafe Detroit
Back in 1971, Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London. Their landlord didn’t think they could pull it off, so he granted them a three-month lease. How wrong that landlord was. Today, the franchise - which includes cafes, casinos and hotels - can be found in more than 63 countries. The franchise owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, and you can see it on display at its locations around the globe. Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at the Hard Rock Cafe Detroit. Each meal comes with a dessert and your choice of tea, coffee or soda. See the Sample Menu below for entrée options.ACOUSTIC Main entrée: Choice of any Hard Rock signature burger, hickory smokehouse sandwich or Texan, entrée salad or sandwich from the menu* Choice of soft drink, coffee or tea Chef’s Dessert *Restrictions apply ELECTRICChoice of main course, soft drink and dessert: Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas Grilled salmon Any Hard Rock signature burger or sandwich Smokehouse hickory chicken, ribs or duo platter Twisted Mac, chicken and cheese Please note: menu items are subject to change without notice.