While the days are getting shorter, darker and colder in the northern hemisphere, October and November are spring months in South America. In the southern part of the continent, the weather is warming up as summer approaches. It’s the perfect time to visit many parts of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay, avoiding the intense summer heat and holiday crowds, and making the most of shoulder season prices.

The equator runs through Ecuador, southern Colombia and northern Brazil, and the northernmost regions of the continent have a tropical climate year-round, with differing wet and dry periods. Across South America, seasons vary according to altitude; October is a wonderful month to visit the Altiplano in Bolivia and Machu Picchu in Peru.

Here are some of the best places to visit in South America in October and November.

Tango at Plaza Dorrego Square in San Telmo, Buenos Aires. lovelypeace/Shutterstock

1. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Best for tango and gaucho culture

The spring months of October and November are hands down the best time of year to visit Buenos Aires. By November, the purple blossom of the jacaranda trees is in full bloom; it is especially vibrant in the parks of the Palermo neighborhood, which can be explored on foot or by bike. In the evening, dance tango in a park bandstand at La Glorieta milonga (tango dance event) in Belgrano.

The warm weather is perfect for a day trip or overnight stay in the Pampas town of San Antonio de Areco, two hours’ drive west of Buenos Aires city. Here, you can snack on picadas (boards of cold cuts and cheese) with local gauchos in Boliche de Bessonart or visit an estancia (ranch), such as El Ombú de Areco.

Planning tip: Time your trip to San Antonio de Areco to coincide with the Fiesta de la Tradición in early November. This gaucho festival is made up of spellbinding displays of horsemanship, artisan crafts and silverware and plenty of asados (typical Argentine barbecues).

2. Eastern Beaches, Uruguay

Best for beaches, surfing and art

Come January, the beach resorts between Punta del Este and the border with Brazil are packed with summer holiday makers, but the spring months of October and November are blissfully peaceful, with plenty of bargains to be found. If it’s too chilly for the beach, visit Punta’s art galleries, including Casapueblo in Punta Ballena and the outdoor sculpture park at MACA. It’s also one of the best times of year to surf at Punta or further north at La Pedrera, La Paloma and Punta del Diablo.

The warm spring weather is ideal for horseback riding through the Monte de Ombúes (ombu trees) by Laguna de Castillos or over the dunes to Cabo Polonio. October is also a good time to spot Southern right whales off the coast. By November, the whales are beginning their journey back to the feeding grounds further south.

Planning tip: In the smaller beach resorts, some accommodations and restaurants are closed until December. If you are visiting in October, base yourself in Punta, where most places stay open year-round.

Machu Picchu in Peru. Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock

3. Machu Picchu, Peru

Best for spectacular Inca ruins

On a mountain plateau between forested peaks in Peru’s Sacred Valley, the incredible Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is one of South America’s most spectacular sites. The most popular time to visit is during the dry season, from April through October, with peak numbers arriving in July through August. Not only are October and November the last few months before the wet season, but you'll also find fewer crowds. You can reach Machu Picchu by train from Cusco, or on foot via a 42km (three-day) hike along the (literally) breathtaking Inca Trail. Tour operators offering guided treks include Alpaca Expeditions and Andean Path.

Planning tip: Most accommodations in Cuzco and the Sacred Valley will store luggage, so pack a light rucksack to bring on hikes and leave your main suitcase behind.

4. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Best for sand, samba and caipirinhas

If you want to avoid the most intense summer heat, but enjoy weather that’s warm enough for cocktails and the beach, October and November are ideal months to visit Rio. The days are mostly sunny but not too steamy, and accommodation prices are lower than during the peak summer months.

Spring is also a wonderful time for exploring nearby sites without the crowds, such as the pretty coastal town of Paraty, a four-hour drive west of Rio, with perfect weather for hiking through the rainforest of nearby Ilha Grande.

Planning tip: Schedule your visit to coincide with Rio’s Rock the Mountain music and art festival in November.

Lake Lago Pehoe in the National Park Torres del Paine. imageBROKER/Alamy Stock Photo

5. Parque Nacional Torres del Paine, Chile

Best for hiking through granite peaks

One of the most spectacular hiking trails in all of Patagonia is the five-day, 71km W Trek past the shimmering lakes, glaciers and iconic granite spires (torres means towers) of Torres del Paine National Park. Most people visit in the summer months, from December to February, but October and November offer crisp, drier weather, quieter trails and spring flowers. There are plenty of options for shorter hikes, too.

Planning tip: The weather here is unpredictable at any time of year. Be sure to bring an extra warm layer for cool spring mornings, and come prepared for the gusty Patagonian wind.

6. Amazon Basin, Colombia

Best for jungle adventures

The Amazonas Department of Colombia is blanketed with rainforest and home to pink dolphins, macaws and monkeys. And while October and November are the rainiest months in much of Colombia, they mark the end of the dry season in the Amazon region. Here, water levels are low and the chances of spotting wildlife (especially birds, butterflies and tapirs) are high.

Fly into Leticia, on the border of Colombia, Brazil and Peru. Here, you can visit the parrot-filled central square at dusk and eat local food at Tierras Amazónicas. From Leticia you can arrange trips deeper into the jungle, including to traffic-free Puerto Nariño, a two-hour boat journey upriver. Nearby, Lago Tarapoto is a wonderful place to spot pink dolphins.

Planning tip: There are no ATMs in Puerto Nariño and credit cards are not widely accepted. Bring plenty of cash to pay for jungle excursions.

Bodega el Esteco vineyard in Salta, Argentina. AG-ChapelHill/Getty Images

7. Salta, Argentina

Best for vineyards and folk music

In Argentina’s Andean northwest, the city of Salta can be scorching hot in summer, but the spring months of October and November offer dazzling sunshine and clear blue skies with more moderate temperatures. It’s the perfect time of year for strolling Salta’s pretty cobbled streets, sipping an al fresco drink in Plaza 9 de Julio, then hearing live folk music and tasting typical local dishes at the patio of Casona del Molino, one of the city’s peñas (folk music venues).

It’s also lovely weather for a road trip through the cacti of Parque Nacional Los Cardones to the nearby towns of Cachi and Cafayate, where you can visit Piatelli, Finca Las Nubes, and other vineyards producing the region’s famous torrontes and malbec wines, and hike to the nearby waterfalls of Rio Colorado.

Planning tip: Pack sunglasses, suncream and a hat for protection from the bright Andean sun.

8. Parque Nacional Sajama, Bolivia

Best for breathtaking volcano views

Across the Altiplano region – the high-altitude Andean plateau that extends across Bolivia and into Peru, Chile and Argentina – weather patterns differ to those of the lowland areas. The mildest, wettest period is from December to March, while the coldest, snowiest months are April to September. October is a good time to visit the spectacular scenery of Sajama National Park, with generally dry and bright days (the temperature is always bone-chillingly cold at night). In November the park is still accessible, but expect frequent afternoon showers.

The park is named for its centerpiece, Nevado Sajama (6,542m), a majestic snow-capped extinct volcano. Experienced climbers travel from across the world to summit Sajama. At its base are several hot springs, from which you can take in the spectacular views and spot vicuñas and Andean foxes. Nearby lakes are visited by flamingos.

Planning tip: The park sits at an elevation of around 4,200m. Be sure to allow time to acclimate to the altitude by stopping at lower altitudes on the way.

Galapagos sea lions on the beach at Gardner Bay, Espanola Island, Galapágos National Park. Don Mammoser/Shutterstock

9. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Best for island hopping and wildlife watching

A trip to the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands is a nature-lover’s dream. In this biodiverse archipelago, you can swim with giant turtles, snorkel with seahorses, bask on the beach with sea lions, cross paths with massive tortoises, and lock eyes with a blue-footed booby. Unsurprisingly, travel here is expensive, but the October to November shoulder season is an excellent time to find deals. Though the coldest, windiest months of June to September have passed, expect cool temperatures and choppy seas in October; the weather starts to get warmer and wetter (and the ocean calmer) by late November.

Planning tip: You don’t have to book an expensive, live-aboard cruise to visit the Galápagos. Independent travelers can organize their own land-based trips. Ferries connect the main islands of Santa Cruz, San Cristóbal and Isabela, and smaller speedboats make trips to Floreana.