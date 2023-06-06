Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Backed by steep, jungled mountains plunging into an island-studded bay, Paraty enjoys one of Brazil’s most spectacular settings and an exquisitely preserved colonial center, recognized as a National Historic Site since 1966. The town's pedestrianized streets are lined with elegant white buildings adorned with fanciful multihued borders and latticed windows that blend harmoniously with the natural beauty that envelops the town – it's a joy to explore (despite the ankle-twisting irregular cobblestones!)
Paraty
About 25km south of Paraty, Trindade occupies a long sweep of stunningly beautiful coastline. Here you can lounge or hike along four of Brazil’s most…
Paraty
This gorgeous fjord-shaped inlet cuts a narrow 7km channel into the mountains southeast of Paraty. Various Paraty-based tour companies offer boat trips…
Paraty
Opened in 2017, this unique park is part nature reserve, part historic site. The grounds shelter 260 species of birds, walking trails, a mini-farm where…
Paraty
For accessibility, cost and beauty, this tranquil beach 17km southeast of Paraty is hard to beat. The adjacent chapel, dating to 1686, was the first…
Paraty
For sweeping bay views, climb to this historic Portuguese fort. First built in 1703 and rebuilt in 1822, its original purpose was to defend the gold…
Paraty
Set beside the rushing Rio da Pedra Branca, Paratiana offers free tours of its cachaça distillery, where gleaming stills share space with giant casks of…
Paraty
Built in 1787 on the site of two previous 17th-century churches, this 'mother' church on Paraty's main square legendarily got financing for its…
Paraty
This stunning beach, about 35km southeast of Paraty, is accessible only by foot or boat. Catch a Colitur bus to Laranjeiras (R$4.25, 40 minutes) and then…
Apr 18, 2018 • 5 min read
Aug 3, 2012 • 4 min read
