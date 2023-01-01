Opened in 2017, this unique park is part nature reserve, part historic site. The grounds shelter 260 species of birds, walking trails, a mini-farm where you can visit goats, calves and chickens, and a native plant garden with fruit trees from all over Brazil. The real highlight, though, is the reconstructed 19th-century farmhouse, complete with working waterwheel, where well-written bilingual exhibits trace the history of the fazenda (farm) through Brazil's successive gold, sugar and coffee booms.

Bananal's excellent on-site restaurant serves Brazllian cuisine with a modern twist, using many items sourced right here on the farm.