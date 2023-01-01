This protected nature reserve was once home to a notorious penal colony and prison, which laid claim to hosting one of the biggest prison riots in the world when hundreds of inmates rebelled and escaped in 1952. While 129 prisoners were recaptured, many others were eaten by sharks whilst trying to flee in shoddy canoes. The island offers rare glimpses of fish and birds undisturbed in their natural habitats, and enviable views of the coast and its beautiful, deep-green waters.

To get here you can make reservations at the tourist office or many hotels and guesthouses. Sol e Mar is the most highly recommended agency. Cruise operators also leave from the Enseada and Saco da Ribeira neighborhoods in Ubatuba.