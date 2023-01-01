Ilha das Couves

Ubatuba's most coveted beach destination is this tiny, 58-hectare island that is paradise in every sense of the word. Golden sands, lush rainforest and calm, boulder-strewn translucent waters combine forces to create the postcard-perfect beach of your dreams. But its popularity is its downfall – in December and January, boat after boat unloads passengers with no environmental controls in place, and the crowd taints the experience. The rest of the year, you've reached travel Nirvana, but give it a miss in high season.

Let's Go Ubatuba runs a fantastic trip to here and other isolated sands; or catch a boat on your own from Picinguaba beach (per person R$40, 12 minutes).