For accessibility, cost and beauty, this tranquil beach 17km southeast of Paraty is hard to beat. The adjacent chapel, dating to 1686, was the first constructed by the Portuguese in the Paraty region. Barracas (food stalls) on the beach here serve simple meals – don't miss the pasteis de camarão (fried dough pockets filled with locally caught shrimp) at Quiosque do Xico. Colitur runs buses here (R$4.25, 40 minutes) from Paraty’s bus station.