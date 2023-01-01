From Abraão, a signposted 6km dirt road leads to this picturesque beach where two separate rivers flow into the open Atlantic. Dois Rios served as the site of the Colônia Penal Cândido Mendes, Ilha Grande’s last functioning prison, which held political prisoners during the military regime that took power in 1964, then got blown up by order of the state government in 1994. The reconstructed ruins house the small Museu do Cárcere, with historical exhibits, nature photos and handicraft displays.