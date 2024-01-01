Built in 1725 by and for slaves, and renovated in 1857, the church has gilded wooden altars dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary, St Benedict and St John. Hours vary; ask for current opening times at the tourist office or visit in person to see if it's open.
Igreja NS do Rosário e São Benedito dos Homens Pretos
Paraty
