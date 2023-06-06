Shop
San Antonio de Areco is the prettiest town in the pampas. Located 70 miles (113km) northwest of Buenos Aires, it welcomes many day-tripping porteños (residents Bueonos Aires), who come for the peaceful atmosphere and picturesque streets. The town dates from the early 18th century and preserves many gaucho and criollo traditions, including the fine silverwork and saddlery of its artisans. Gauchos from all over the pampas gather here for November’s Fiesta de la Tradición, when you can catch them, and their horses, strutting the cobbled streets in all their finery.
Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes
San Antonio de Areco
This sprawling museum in Parque Criollo dates from 1936 and is largely dedicated to Ricardo Güiraldes, author of the novel Don Segundo Sombra, and local…
San Antonio de Areco
Florencio Molina Campos is to Argentines what Norman Rockwell is to Americans – a folk artist whose themes are based on comical caricatures. This pretty…
Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi
San Antonio de Areco
This small museum contains an exceptional collection of 19th-century silver facones (gaucho knives), beautiful horse gear and intricate mate paraphernalia…
San Antonio de Areco
The pink puente viejo (old bridge) spanning the Río Areco dates from 1857 and follows the original cart road to northern Argentina. Once a toll crossing,…
