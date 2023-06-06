Overview

San Antonio de Areco is the prettiest town in the pampas. Located 70 miles (113km) northwest of Buenos Aires, it welcomes many day-tripping porteños (residents Bueonos Aires), who come for the peaceful atmosphere and picturesque streets. The town dates from the early 18th century and preserves many gaucho and criollo traditions, including the fine silverwork and saddlery of its artisans. Gauchos from all over the pampas gather here for November’s Fiesta de la Tradición, when you can catch them, and their horses, strutting the cobbled streets in all their finery.