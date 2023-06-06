San Antonio de Areco

San Antonio de Areco is the prettiest town in the pampas. Located 70 miles (113km) northwest of Buenos Aires, it welcomes many day-tripping porteños (residents Bueonos Aires), who come for the peaceful atmosphere and picturesque streets. The town dates from the early 18th century and preserves many gaucho and criollo traditions, including the fine silverwork and saddlery of its artisans. Gauchos from all over the pampas gather here for November’s Fiesta de la Tradición, when you can catch them, and their horses, strutting the cobbled streets in all their finery.

  • Creole Park and Gauchesco Museum Ricardo Guiraldes, in San Antonio de Areco, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes

    San Antonio de Areco

    This sprawling museum in Parque Criollo dates from 1936 and is largely dedicated to Ricardo Güiraldes, author of the novel Don Segundo Sombra, and local…

  • Museo Las Lilas de Areco

    Museo Las Lilas de Areco

    San Antonio de Areco

    Florencio Molina Campos is to Argentines what Norman Rockwell is to Americans – a folk artist whose themes are based on comical caricatures. This pretty…

  • Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi

    Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi

    San Antonio de Areco

    This small museum contains an exceptional collection of 19th-century silver facones (gaucho knives), beautiful horse gear and intricate mate paraphernalia…

  • Puente Viejo

    Puente Viejo

    San Antonio de Areco

    The pink puente viejo (old bridge) spanning the Río Areco dates from 1857 and follows the original cart road to northern Argentina. Once a toll crossing,…

