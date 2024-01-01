The pink puente viejo (old bridge) spanning the Río Areco dates from 1857 and follows the original cart road to northern Argentina. Once a toll crossing, it’s now a pedestrian bridge leading to San Antonio de Areco’s main attraction, the Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes.
Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes
0.25 MILES
This sprawling museum in Parque Criollo dates from 1936 and is largely dedicated to Ricardo Güiraldes, author of the novel Don Segundo Sombra, and local…
0.47 MILES
Florencio Molina Campos is to Argentines what Norman Rockwell is to Americans – a folk artist whose themes are based on comical caricatures. This pretty…
Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi
0.27 MILES
This small museum contains an exceptional collection of 19th-century silver facones (gaucho knives), beautiful horse gear and intricate mate paraphernalia…
