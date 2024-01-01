Puente Viejo

San Antonio de Areco

LoginSave

The pink puente viejo (old bridge) spanning the Río Areco dates from 1857 and follows the original cart road to northern Argentina. Once a toll crossing, it’s now a pedestrian bridge leading to San Antonio de Areco’s main attraction, the Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Creole Park and Gauchesco Museum Ricardo Guiraldes, in San Antonio de Areco, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes

    0.25 MILES

    This sprawling museum in Parque Criollo dates from 1936 and is largely dedicated to Ricardo Güiraldes, author of the novel Don Segundo Sombra, and local…

  • Museo Las Lilas de Areco

    Museo Las Lilas de Areco

    0.47 MILES

    Florencio Molina Campos is to Argentines what Norman Rockwell is to Americans – a folk artist whose themes are based on comical caricatures. This pretty…

  • Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi

    Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi

    0.27 MILES

    This small museum contains an exceptional collection of 19th-century silver facones (gaucho knives), beautiful horse gear and intricate mate paraphernalia…

View more attractions

Nearby San Antonio de Areco attractions

1. Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes

0.25 MILES

This sprawling museum in Parque Criollo dates from 1936 and is largely dedicated to Ricardo Güiraldes, author of the novel Don Segundo Sombra, and local…

2. Museo y Taller de Platería Draghi

0.27 MILES

This small museum contains an exceptional collection of 19th-century silver facones (gaucho knives), beautiful horse gear and intricate mate paraphernalia…

3. Museo Las Lilas de Areco

0.47 MILES

Florencio Molina Campos is to Argentines what Norman Rockwell is to Americans – a folk artist whose themes are based on comical caricatures. This pretty…